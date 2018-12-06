Galway Company Totum Sport Launches In The USA

Totum Sport – the most innovative hydration brand of its kind in sports nutrition – has been launched in the USA and aims to ‘entirely disrupt’ and dominate the $10bn US market.

The brainchild of Galway businessman John Kelleher, Totum Sport, has enjoyed enormous success in Europe and is a performance staple for as diverse a field of elite sporting stars as 17 times Grand Slam Winner Rafa Nadal to the Galway Hurling Team.

The hypertonic supplement –is the only sports drink of its kind to boast 100% natural ingredients and is not like any of the big brands which currently dominate the US market, many of which produce products that contain high levels of sugar and in many cases–contain excessive levels of caffeine.

Totum Sport – with offices in UK, Ireland and East Coast, USA – has based its North American strategy on working with College and University sporting assets, as well as elite level franchises – across the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

Totum Sport’s US business was officially launched on Thursday (November 15) at the Soccerex USA expo in Miami, the largest event of its kind in world,where the brand has presented the product to a global audience of sports performance & health experts.

This is the boldest move yet by the ambitious company in its attempt to take a piece of the €30 billion global sports drink market – of which the US enjoys a 37% share.

John Kelleher’sambitions forTotum Sport’s US launch is to “entirely disrupt” the marketplace due to the uniquenessof his brand,through a purely scientific matrix and the growing number of sporting assets who use the product.

Totum Sport improves performance by restoring cellular hydration in athletes, which prevents cramping, delays fatigue and improves concentration in the players based on a century old discovery by renowned biologist and physiologist Rene Quinton.

“I know through extensive research and from working closely with high performance directors, coaches, nutritionists and athletes, that there is a very specific need for Totum Sport,” said Kelleher.

“There are many isotonic products out there that will claim to be beneficial to the user, but none of them can claim to restore full hydration based on a purely scientific matrix, nor on a cellular level.

“We’re now at a point, having steadily grown the Totum Sport brand over the past two years – starting in Ireland, the UK and Europe, before branching into Asia-Pacific markets – that we are now in a great position to make that ultimate leap into the US, and to entirely disrupt the marketplace.

“Getting our product tested in the field by the biggest names in US sport has been our ongoing strategic goal leading to our launch-pad into the marketplace. This has proven so successful we now aim to have Totum Sport in every locker room in elite sports in North America, by the end of our initial key phase on this extraordinary journey.”

Galway Hurlers

John Kelleher first introduced Totum Sport to team sports when he partnered with the Galway Hurling Team at the start of the side’s All Ireland winning championship year, in 2017.

Following their three-point win over Waterford in last year’s final, the product was used again by the hurlers this season when they finished runners-up to Limerick, and by the Galway footballers, a growing force in the game, who reached this year’s All Ireland semi-finals where they were beaten by Dublin, in a keenly fought contest.

Before this year’s hurling final Galway team nutritionist Maeve Gacquin, team captain David Burke and All Star-winning full back Daithi Burke lauded Totum Sport for its training, performance and recovery benefits.

“Hydration levels have dramatically improved (in our players) since we started using Totum Sport two years ago, with an associated reduction in cramping, less fatigue and improved cognitive function, thereby improving concentration,” Gacquin explained.

“Rest days and recovery are a significant element of training, and we have found with Totum Sport that recovery is enhanced. There is less lactate production during activity, and the mineral-rich supplement replenishes glycogen stores and helps muscle recovery.”

Four-time All Star Daithi Burke, added: “I find it great for recovery during busy training seasons, and handy to take, as it’s just a small sachet of liquid and doesn’t need to be kept in the fridge.”

Totum Sport recently enjoyed successful launches in South Korea and Malaysia, with a strong focus now on its US strategy.

For further information on Totum Sport go to www.totumsport.ie