Galway Community Games Updates And Results

Next Sunday in Ballinderreen, Galway Community Games will play the Semi Finals in the U/14 Camogie and U/11 Hurling and the Finals in the Camogie Hurling, U/10 mixed Gaelic and U/12 and U/14 Girls Gaelic.
The Blitzes in these competitions have already been played in Mountbellew and New Inn.
It will be a super day of sport starting with the Camogie Semi Finals at 10am and going on to the U/10 Mixed Gaelic at 2.00.pm.
All winners of these competitions (except the Hurling) will go on to represent Galway at the Connaught Finals which will be held in Ballinasloe on Saturday 13th July.
As Galway are the only County in Connaught to be graded A in the hurling this team will go forward to the Aldi Community Games National Finals in UL on the 16th to 18th August.
All Games to be played in Ballinderreen Sunday 23rd, June 2019
Team Event U/14 Camogie
SEMI FINALS – 10am
A Gurteen Ballymacward v Woodford
B Portumna v Bullaun/New Inn
Team Event U/11 Hurling
SEMI FINALS – 11am
A Beagh v Bullaun/New Inn
B Claregalway Lackagh v Oranmore/Maree
Team Event U/14 Camogie
FINAL – 12 Noon
Team Event, U/12 Girls Gaelic Football
FINAL – 12 Noon
Dunmore v Skehana/Menlough 12.00 Noon
Hurling U/11 Boys
FINAL – 1pm
Team Event, U/14 Girls Gaelic Football
FINAL – 1pm
Dunmore v Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh
Team Event U/10 Mixed Gaelic Football
FINAL – 2pm
Moycullen v Oranmore/Maree
Two weekends ago over 1,038 athletes and 20 cyclists from all parts of Galway County and City took part in the Galway Community Games Athletic Finals. Congratulation s to everyone who took part in what was a very wet and stormy day. Winners in each section will now go forward to represent Galway to the National Finals in UL on the 16th to 18th August in UL.
County Athletics and Cycling Results
Field Shot Putt U14’s Girls
1st Place Katie Ryan Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Abbie Donnelly Kinvara
3rd Place Brianna Meyler Kinvara
Field Shot Putt U14’s Boys
1st Place Liam Shaw Athenry
2nd Place Christopher Donlon Dunmore
3rd Place Evan Ryan Moylough/Mountbellew
Field Javelin U14’s Girls
1st Place Oonagh Keating Skehana / Menlough
2nd Place Hannah Cela Kinvara
Field Javelin U14’s Boys
1st Place Calum Henchy Kinvara
2nd Place Donnacha Ward Kinvara
Field Discus U16’s Girls
1st Place Caoimhe Herviaux Dunmore
2nd Place Ella Rafferty Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
Field Discus U16’s Boys
1st Place Eoin Nicklin Dunmore
Field Long Puck U14’s Girls
1st Place Caoimhe Hickey Woodford
2nd Place Emer Gantley Beagh
3rd Place Adah Tierney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon
Field Long Puck U12’s Boys
1st Place Dara Burke Kinvara
2nd Place Cillian O’Tuairisg Ballinasloe
3rd Place Daragh Walsh Moycullen
Field Ball Throw U12 Girls
1st Place Molly Noone Athenry
2nd Place Roisin Power Woodford
3rd Place Emma Hosty Moylough/Mountbellew
Field Ball Throw U12 Boys
1st Place Michael Cunningham Smyth Salthill / Claddagh
2nd Place Harry McTigue Ballinderreen
3rd Place Ethan Gavard Ballinderreen
Field Long Jump U14’s Girls
1st Place Ella Lyons Oranmore/Maree
2nd Place Isabella Boland Craughwell
3rd Place Mellissa Coughlan Woodford
Field Long Jump U14’s Boys
1st Place Darragh Fahy Bullaun/New Inn
2nd Place Charlie Conneely Kinvara
3rd Place David McDonough Ballinderreen
Cycling on Grass U12’s Girls
1st Place Emma Considine Ballinderreen
2nd Place Lillian Owens Kinvara
3rd Place Robyn Geraghty Salthill/Claddagh
Cycling on Grass U12’s Boys
1st Place Darragh Kavanagh Kinvara
2nd Place Sean Gallagher Kinvara
3rd Place Keelan Searle Moylough/Mountbellew
Cycling on Grass U14’s Girls
1st Place Naoise Flatley Kinvara
2nd Place Isabelle Keane Moylough/Mountbellew
3rd Place Clodagh McDonagh Athenry
Cycling on Grass U 14’s Boys
1st Place Dara Higgins Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Shane Geraghty Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh
3rd Place Ali Herviaux Dunmore
Track Events
Track 800m U14’s Girls
1st Place Siobhan Geaney Kinvara
2nd Place Bronagh Deeley Bullaun/New Inn
3rd Place Aoibhinn Reddington Dunmore
Track 800m U14’s Boys
1st Place Cian McNelis Athenry
2nd Place Sean Doggett Athenry
3rd Place Evan Burke Kilnadeema / Leitrim
Hurdles U10’s Girls
1st Place Aoife Berrigan Ballinasloe
2nd Place Kiera Havil Woodford
3rd Place Rachael O’Shaughnessy Kinvara
Hurdles U10’s Boys
1st Place Patrick Gavin Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Kayn Boyle Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Joint 3rd Tadgh Casey Ballinasloe
Joint 3rd Alan Corcoran Galway City East
Hurdles U14’s Girls
1st Place Caoimhe Farrell Woodford
2nd Place Chloe Hallinan Craughwell
3rd Place Katie Flaherty Beagh
Hurdles U14’s Boys
1st Place Evan Moran Craughwell
2nd Kevin Munnelly Tuam
3rd Padraig Conole Kinvara
Track U8’s 60m Girls
1st Place Lauren Shally Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Evanne Hynes Ardrahan
3rd Place Sophie Lawler Beagh
Track U8’s 60m Boys
1st Place Cathal Walsh Ballinderreen
2nd Place Theo Gantley Beagh
3rd Place Darren Grenham Ballinasloe
Track Girls U8’s 60m
1st Place Emily Hession Tuam
2nd Place Laoise Diviney D.R.A. Doughiska
3rd Place Roisin Steede Duffy Miltown / Kilconly / Kilbannon
Track Boys U8’s 80m
1st Place Dylan Henry Ballinderreen
2nd Place Eoin O’Shaughnessy Kinvara
3rd Place Darragh Lynch Knocknacarra
Girls U10’s 100m
1st Place Lauren Foley Salthill/Claddagh
2nd Place Méabh Larney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon
3rd Place Lisa Herity Ballinasloe
Boys U10’s 100m
1st Place Dara Kavanagh Woodford
2nd Place Calum McMahon Craughwell
3rd Place Sam Casey Oranmore / Maree
Girls U12 100m
1st Place Orlaith Mannion Ballinderreen
2nd Place Emma Barrett Gurteen / Ballymacward
3rd Place Jessica Kay Salthill Claddagh
Boys U12 100m
1st Place Chimezez Kearney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon
2nd Place Jack Barry Salthill/Claddagh
3rd Place Ben Moran Craughwell
Girls U14’s 100m
1st Place Aisling Dolphin Ardrahan
2nd Place Ciara McGrath Bullaun/New Inn
3rd Place Grace Bermingham Kinvara
Boys U14’s 100m
1st Place Adam Lavelle Athenry
2nd Place Michael Burke Moylough/Mountbellew
3rd Place Fionnan Keane Bullaun/New Inn
Girls U16’s 100m
1st Place Sophie Farrell Ballinderreen
2nd Place Aisling Finn Ballinderreen
3rd Place Nicole Quirke Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
Boys U16’s 100m
1st Place Stephen Mannion Ballinderreen
2nd Place Rian Moran Woodford
Girls U10’s 200m
1st Place Sarah Donald Barna Na Forbacha
2nd Place Ella Rose Colleran Craughwell
3rd Place Roisin Ruane Skehana/Menlough
Boys U10’s 200m
1st Place Oisin Gavin Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Ryan Hession Tuam
3rd Place Cian Vaux Barna Na Forbacha
Girls U12 600m final
1st Place Caoimhe Fahey Kilbeacanty
2nd Place Aisling Geaney Kinvara
3rd Place Laoise Burke Moylough/Mountbellew
Boys U12 600m
1st Place Oran O’Hare Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh
2nd Place Dara Costello Miltown / Kilconly/ Kilbannon
3rd Place Shane McGovern Knocknacarra
Girls U16 200m final
1st Place Alexandra Joyce Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
2nd Place Roisin Dalton Ballinderreen
3rd Place Ava Finn Craughwell
Boys U16 200m Final
1st Place David Mannion Ballinderreen
2nd Place Michael Leahy Ballinderreen
3rd Place Robert Urquhart Craughwell
U16’s Girls 1500m
1st Place Roisin Geaney Kinvara
2nd Place Isabelle Reddington Dunmore
3rd Place Laura Kenny Bullaun/New Inn
U16 Boys 1500m
1st Place David Hillary Gurteen/Ballymacward
2nd Place Daire McDonagh Bullaun/New Inn
U10’s Mixed Relay 4 x 100
1st Place Ballinasloe
2nd Place Kinvara
3rd Place Moylough/Mountbellew
U13’s Mixed Relays 4 x 100
1st Place Bullaun/New Inn
2nd Place Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
3rd Place Craughwell
U15’s Mixed Relay 4x100m
1st Place Ballinderreen
2nd Place Kinvara
Girls U12 Relay 4x100m
1st Place Bullaun/New Inn
2nd Place Moylough/Mountbellew
3rd Place Ardrahan
Boys U12 Relay 4x100m
1st Place Athenry
2nd Place Bullaun/New Inn
3rd Place Ballinderreen
Girls U14’s Relay 4x100m
1st Place Kinvara
2nd Place Bullaun/New Inn
3rd Place Ballinderreen
Girls U14’s Relay 4x100m
1st Place Moylough/Mountbellew
2nd Place Ballinderreen
3rd Place Kinvara
Dangan Sports Ground High Jump
Field High Jump U16’s Girls
1st Place Aoibhinn Farrell Woodford
2nd Place Aoife Waldron Salthill/Claddagh
Field High Jump U16’s Boys
1st Place Conor Booth Skehana/Menlough