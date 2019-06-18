Galway Community Games Updates And Results

Next Sunday in Ballinderreen, Galway Community Games will play the Semi Finals in the U/14 Camogie and U/11 Hurling and the Finals in the Camogie Hurling, U/10 mixed Gaelic and U/12 and U/14 Girls Gaelic.

The Blitzes in these competitions have already been played in Mountbellew and New Inn.

It will be a super day of sport starting with the Camogie Semi Finals at 10am and going on to the U/10 Mixed Gaelic at 2.00.pm.

All winners of these competitions (except the Hurling) will go on to represent Galway at the Connaught Finals which will be held in Ballinasloe on Saturday 13th July.

As Galway are the only County in Connaught to be graded A in the hurling this team will go forward to the Aldi Community Games National Finals in UL on the 16th to 18th August.

All Games to be played in Ballinderreen Sunday 23rd, June 2019

Team Event U/14 Camogie

SEMI FINALS – 10am

A Gurteen Ballymacward v Woodford

B Portumna v Bullaun/New Inn

Team Event U/11 Hurling

SEMI FINALS – 11am

A Beagh v Bullaun/New Inn

B Claregalway Lackagh v Oranmore/Maree

Team Event U/14 Camogie

FINAL – 12 Noon

Team Event, U/12 Girls Gaelic Football

FINAL – 12 Noon

Dunmore v Skehana/Menlough 12.00 Noon

Hurling U/11 Boys

FINAL – 1pm

Team Event, U/14 Girls Gaelic Football

FINAL – 1pm

Dunmore v Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh

Team Event U/10 Mixed Gaelic Football

FINAL – 2pm

Moycullen v Oranmore/Maree

Two weekends ago over 1,038 athletes and 20 cyclists from all parts of Galway County and City took part in the Galway Community Games Athletic Finals. Congratulation s to everyone who took part in what was a very wet and stormy day. Winners in each section will now go forward to represent Galway to the National Finals in UL on the 16th to 18th August in UL.

County Athletics and Cycling Results

Field Shot Putt U14’s Girls

1st Place Katie Ryan Moylough/Mountbellew

2nd Place Abbie Donnelly Kinvara

3rd Place Brianna Meyler Kinvara

Field Shot Putt U14’s Boys

1st Place Liam Shaw Athenry

2nd Place Christopher Donlon Dunmore

3rd Place Evan Ryan Moylough/Mountbellew

Field Javelin U14’s Girls

1st Place Oonagh Keating Skehana / Menlough

2nd Place Hannah Cela Kinvara

Field Javelin U14’s Boys

1st Place Calum Henchy Kinvara

2nd Place Donnacha Ward Kinvara

Field Discus U16’s Girls

1st Place Caoimhe Herviaux Dunmore

2nd Place Ella Rafferty Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

Field Discus U16’s Boys

1st Place Eoin Nicklin Dunmore

Field Long Puck U14’s Girls

1st Place Caoimhe Hickey Woodford

2nd Place Emer Gantley Beagh

3rd Place Adah Tierney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon

Field Long Puck U12’s Boys

1st Place Dara Burke Kinvara

2nd Place Cillian O’Tuairisg Ballinasloe

3rd Place Daragh Walsh Moycullen

Field Ball Throw U12 Girls

1st Place Molly Noone Athenry

2nd Place Roisin Power Woodford

3rd Place Emma Hosty Moylough/Mountbellew

Field Ball Throw U12 Boys

1st Place Michael Cunningham Smyth Salthill / Claddagh

2nd Place Harry McTigue Ballinderreen

3rd Place Ethan Gavard Ballinderreen

Field Long Jump U14’s Girls

1st Place Ella Lyons Oranmore/Maree

2nd Place Isabella Boland Craughwell

3rd Place Mellissa Coughlan Woodford

Field Long Jump U14’s Boys

1st Place Darragh Fahy Bullaun/New Inn

2nd Place Charlie Conneely Kinvara

3rd Place David McDonough Ballinderreen

Cycling on Grass U12’s Girls

1st Place Emma Considine Ballinderreen

2nd Place Lillian Owens Kinvara

3rd Place Robyn Geraghty Salthill/Claddagh

Cycling on Grass U12’s Boys

1st Place Darragh Kavanagh Kinvara

2nd Place Sean Gallagher Kinvara

3rd Place Keelan Searle Moylough/Mountbellew

Cycling on Grass U14’s Girls

1st Place Naoise Flatley Kinvara

2nd Place Isabelle Keane Moylough/Mountbellew

3rd Place Clodagh McDonagh Athenry

Cycling on Grass U 14’s Boys

1st Place Dara Higgins Moylough/Mountbellew

2nd Place Shane Geraghty Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh

3rd Place Ali Herviaux Dunmore

Track Events

Track 800m U14’s Girls

1st Place Siobhan Geaney Kinvara

2nd Place Bronagh Deeley Bullaun/New Inn

3rd Place Aoibhinn Reddington Dunmore

Track 800m U14’s Boys

1st Place Cian McNelis Athenry

2nd Place Sean Doggett Athenry

3rd Place Evan Burke Kilnadeema / Leitrim

Hurdles U10’s Girls

1st Place Aoife Berrigan Ballinasloe

2nd Place Kiera Havil Woodford

3rd Place Rachael O’Shaughnessy Kinvara

Hurdles U10’s Boys

1st Place Patrick Gavin Moylough/Mountbellew

2nd Place Kayn Boyle Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Joint 3rd Tadgh Casey Ballinasloe

Joint 3rd Alan Corcoran Galway City East

Hurdles U14’s Girls

1st Place Caoimhe Farrell Woodford

2nd Place Chloe Hallinan Craughwell

3rd Place Katie Flaherty Beagh

Hurdles U14’s Boys

1st Place Evan Moran Craughwell

2nd Kevin Munnelly Tuam

3rd Padraig Conole Kinvara

Track U8’s 60m Girls

1st Place Lauren Shally Moylough/Mountbellew

2nd Place Evanne Hynes Ardrahan

3rd Place Sophie Lawler Beagh

Track U8’s 60m Boys

1st Place Cathal Walsh Ballinderreen

2nd Place Theo Gantley Beagh

3rd Place Darren Grenham Ballinasloe

Track Girls U8’s 60m

1st Place Emily Hession Tuam

2nd Place Laoise Diviney D.R.A. Doughiska

3rd Place Roisin Steede Duffy Miltown / Kilconly / Kilbannon

Track Boys U8’s 80m

1st Place Dylan Henry Ballinderreen

2nd Place Eoin O’Shaughnessy Kinvara

3rd Place Darragh Lynch Knocknacarra

Girls U10’s 100m

1st Place Lauren Foley Salthill/Claddagh

2nd Place Méabh Larney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon

3rd Place Lisa Herity Ballinasloe

Boys U10’s 100m

1st Place Dara Kavanagh Woodford

2nd Place Calum McMahon Craughwell

3rd Place Sam Casey Oranmore / Maree

Girls U12 100m

1st Place Orlaith Mannion Ballinderreen

2nd Place Emma Barrett Gurteen / Ballymacward

3rd Place Jessica Kay Salthill Claddagh

Boys U12 100m

1st Place Chimezez Kearney Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon

2nd Place Jack Barry Salthill/Claddagh

3rd Place Ben Moran Craughwell

Girls U14’s 100m

1st Place Aisling Dolphin Ardrahan

2nd Place Ciara McGrath Bullaun/New Inn

3rd Place Grace Bermingham Kinvara

Boys U14’s 100m

1st Place Adam Lavelle Athenry

2nd Place Michael Burke Moylough/Mountbellew

3rd Place Fionnan Keane Bullaun/New Inn

Girls U16’s 100m

1st Place Sophie Farrell Ballinderreen

2nd Place Aisling Finn Ballinderreen

3rd Place Nicole Quirke Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

Boys U16’s 100m

1st Place Stephen Mannion Ballinderreen

2nd Place Rian Moran Woodford

Girls U10’s 200m

1st Place Sarah Donald Barna Na Forbacha

2nd Place Ella Rose Colleran Craughwell

3rd Place Roisin Ruane Skehana/Menlough

Boys U10’s 200m

1st Place Oisin Gavin Moylough/Mountbellew

2nd Place Ryan Hession Tuam

3rd Place Cian Vaux Barna Na Forbacha

Girls U12 600m final

1st Place Caoimhe Fahey Kilbeacanty

2nd Place Aisling Geaney Kinvara

3rd Place Laoise Burke Moylough/Mountbellew

Boys U12 600m

1st Place Oran O’Hare Caherlistrane / Kilcoonagh

2nd Place Dara Costello Miltown / Kilconly/ Kilbannon

3rd Place Shane McGovern Knocknacarra

Girls U16 200m final

1st Place Alexandra Joyce Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

2nd Place Roisin Dalton Ballinderreen

3rd Place Ava Finn Craughwell

Boys U16 200m Final

1st Place David Mannion Ballinderreen

2nd Place Michael Leahy Ballinderreen

3rd Place Robert Urquhart Craughwell

U16’s Girls 1500m

1st Place Roisin Geaney Kinvara

2nd Place Isabelle Reddington Dunmore

3rd Place Laura Kenny Bullaun/New Inn

U16 Boys 1500m

1st Place David Hillary Gurteen/Ballymacward

2nd Place Daire McDonagh Bullaun/New Inn

U10’s Mixed Relay 4 x 100

1st Place Ballinasloe

2nd Place Kinvara

3rd Place Moylough/Mountbellew

U13’s Mixed Relays 4 x 100

1st Place Bullaun/New Inn

2nd Place Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

3rd Place Craughwell

U15’s Mixed Relay 4x100m

1st Place Ballinderreen

2nd Place Kinvara

Girls U12 Relay 4x100m

1st Place Bullaun/New Inn

2nd Place Moylough/Mountbellew

3rd Place Ardrahan

Boys U12 Relay 4x100m

1st Place Athenry

2nd Place Bullaun/New Inn

3rd Place Ballinderreen

Girls U14’s Relay 4x100m

1st Place Kinvara

2nd Place Bullaun/New Inn

3rd Place Ballinderreen

Dangan Sports Ground High Jump

Field High Jump U16’s Girls

1st Place Aoibhinn Farrell Woodford

2nd Place Aoife Waldron Salthill/Claddagh

Field High Jump U16’s Boys

1st Place Conor Booth Skehana/Menlough