Galway Community Games Team Finals This Weekend

The schedule for Sunday’s County Finals in Gaelic Games and Soccer has been confirmed.

The U11 Hurling, U14 Camogie, U10 Gaelic and U12 and U14 Girls Gaelic Finals will take place in Ballinderreen on Saturday and Sunday the U12 Boys, U12 Girls 7 a side and U15 Girls Soccer takes place in Colga, Grounds, Clarinbridge.

There will be five Gaelic County Finals on Saturday starting with the Boys U11 Hurling Final at 10am between Portumna and Clarinbridge. That will be followed by the Girls U14 Camogie Final at 11.15.

The finalists for that will be known after the Semi-Finals this week.

The Mixed U10 Gaelic Football Final will be at 12.45 between Moycullen and Caherlistrane/Kilcoona and at 2pm, Moycullen will play Oranmore/Maree in the Girls U12 Football Final. The last final is the Girls U14 Gaelic Football Final at 3.15 between Moycullen and Beagh.

The Soccer Finals in Colga FC take place on Sunday and start with the Girls U12 7 a side final between Woodford/Tynagh and Ballinderreen at 3.30. That will be followed by the Boys U12 final at 5pm between Portumna and Clarinbridge with the last final the Girls U15 Final between Clarinbridge and Mullagh at 6.30.

The County Finals of the Art, Handwriting, Model Making and Projects will take place in Holy Rosary College Mountbellew on Saturday the 29th of June and the following day, Sunday the 30th will see the County Finals of the Talent, Music, Song and dance in the Family Resource Centre, Tuam.

This will be the last of the 34 County Finals for 2024 with The Connacht Finals will in Leitrim on the 20th of July.