Galway Community Games Team event draws announced

Share story:

The draws for the Galway Community Games Team events for 2024 have been announced. All preliminary round games in the bigger entries must be completed by 3rd of June, Quarter Finals by 10th of June, Semi-Finals by the 17th of June and the Finals will be played over the weekend of 22nd and 23rd of June. All information about the organising of the Matches is contained in an Email sent to Area Secretaries

U/11 Hurling Preliminary Round

A: Oranmore / Maree V Clarinbridge

B Kinvara V N.B.T

C Gort V Portumna

D Moylough/Mountbellew V Athenry

E Ardrahan V Kilbeacanty

F Woodford/Tynagh V Skehana/Menlough

G Killimor V Moycullen

H Beagh V Eyrecourt

Quarter Finals: 1. Winners E v B, 2. Winners H v C, 3. Winners F v A, 4. Winners D v G.

Semi-finals: 4 v 2, 3 v 1

U/14 Camogie Preliminary Round

A: Woodford/Tynagh V Killimor

Quarter Finals:

Kinvara V Portumna Beagh V Moylough/ Mountbellew Mullagh V Gort Winners A V Ardrahan

Semi-Finals: 3 v 4, 1 v 2

U/10 Gaelic Football Preliminary Round

A: Moycullen V Dunmore/Garrafrauns

Final – Winners A v Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

U/12 Girls Gaelic Football Preliminary Round

A Moycullen v Killannin

Final – Winners A v Oranmore /Maree

U/14 Girls Gaelic Football Preliminary Round

A Skehana/Menlough V Moycullen

Semi-Finals:

Caherlistrane/Kilcoona v Winners A

Moylough/Mountbellew V Beagh

U/12 Boys Soccer Preliminary Round

A Mullagh V Killannin

B Tuam V Woodford/Tynagh

Quarter Finals:

Winners A V Caherlistrane/Kilcoona Kinvara V Ballinderreen Clarinbridge V Winners B Beagh V Portumna

Semi-Finals:

1 v 3, 2 v 4

Girls 7-a-side Soccer Semi-Finals:

Woodford/Tynagh V Mullagh

Oranmore/Maree V Ballinderreen

U/15 Girls Soccer Preliminary Round

A: Clarinbridge V Athenry

Final: Winners A v Mullagh

The County Finals of the Athletic Track and Field and Relays will take place in Ballinderreen on Sunday 2nd June. The County Finals of Art, Handwriting and Model Making will take place in Holy Rosary College in Mountbellew on Saturday 29th June.

Galway Community games are sending best wishes to our four Basketball Teams from Oranmore/Maree who are representing Connacht at the Cairn Community Games in Gormanstown this weekend, also to the U/13 Girls Indoor Soccer (Mullagh) who are also competing at the National Finals this weekend. Representing Galway at the National Finals this weekend in the Cycling competition is Leah Gavin (Moylough/Mountbellew), Calum Cummins (Beagh) and Tadhg Freeston (Kilbeacanty).