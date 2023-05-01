Galway Community Games Swimming Finals

Galway Community Games held their 2023 County Swimming Final in Coral Leisure Centre in Tuam.
It was a remarkable success with over eighty young swimmers taking part and a wonderful team of Swimming Officials and County Officers on administration and presentation, and everything was completed in an hour and a half.
Well done to all the young swimmers and best of luck to all who are representing Galway at the National Swimming Finals in Castlebar on May 13th,
Results
U/10 Boys freestyle
1st Adam Kavanagh, Kinvara
2nd Paul Keady, Cortoon/Lavally
3rd Tomas Collins, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
U/10 Girls Freestyle
1st Abigail Monaghan, Ballinasloe
2nd Eve Moylan, Kinvara
3rd Muireann Reilly, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/10 Boys Backstroke
1st Matthew Forde, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
2nd Alex Carroll, Kinvara
U/10 Girls Backstroke
1st Grace Conole, Kinvara
2nd Jessica Mulkeen, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh
3rd Clodagh Dooley, Cortoon/Lavally
U/12 Boys freestyle
1st James O’Connor. Tuam
2nd Jacob Nolan, Oranmore/Maree
3rd Iarla Kelly, Athenry
U/12 Girls Freestyle
1st Saoirse Shaughnessy, Kinvara
2nd Caitlin Gorham, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
3rd Tina Crosford, Moylough/Mountbellew
U/12 Boys Backstroke
1st Mark Kelly, Killannin
2nd Jack Connaughton, Ballinasloe
3rd Cathal Kenny, Kinvara
U/12 Girls Backstroke
1st Grace Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
2nd Hannah Connelly, Kinvara
3rd Danu Flannagan, Ballinasloe
U/12 Boys Breaststroke
1st Eoin Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
2nd Oscar McKeon, Ballinasloe
3rd Martin Keady, Cortoon/Lavally
U/12 Girls Breaststroke
1st Sophia Dermody, Tuam,
2nd Karolina Conole, Kinvara
3rd Clara Dunne, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/14 Boys freestyle
1st Dara Kelly, Killannin
2nd Darragh Cooper, Kinvara
3rd Michael McDonagh, Athenry
U/14 Girls Freestyle
1st Ava Coone, Kilnadeema/Leitrim
2nd Caoimhe Flanagan, Ballinasloe
3rd Laura Fraser, Athenry
U/14 Boys Backstroke
1st Dara O’Malley, Athenry
2nd Evan Carroll, Kinvara
U/14 Girls Backstroke
1st Kate Fallon, Tuam
2nd Rebecca Gilsenan, Ballinasloe
3rd Kate MacEoin, Kinvara
U/14 Boys Breaststroke
1st Luke Heverin, Cortoon/Lavelly,
2nd Cathal Comer Tuam
3rd Bobby Madden, Athenry
U/14 Girls Breaststroke
1st Ellie Flannagan, Oranmore/Maree
2nd Abby Brannigan, Tuam
3rd Suman Ni Chadhia, Kinvara
U/14 Boys Butterfly
1st Nathan Barber, Tuam
2nd Eoin Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
U/14 Girls Butterfly
1st Aoibhin Waters, Ballinasloe
U/16 Boys freestyle
1st Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe
2nd Fionn Daly, Athenry
U/16 Girls Freestyle
1st Laila Marsamane, Athenry
U/16 Girls Backstroke
1st Ciara Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
2nd Aisling Morris, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/16 Boys Breaststroke
1st Philip Costello, Ballinasloe
U/16 Girls Breaststroke
1st Keela Heverin, Cortoon/Lavelly
2nd Ella Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/16 Boys Butterfly
1st Luke Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/16 Girls Butterfly
1st Katie Kelly, Killannin
2nd Jenny Fallon, Tuam
U/13 Boys Squad
1st Athenry
2nd Kinvara
U/13 Girls Squad
1st Kinvara