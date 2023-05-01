Galway Community Games Swimming Finals

Galway Community Games held their 2023 County Swimming Final in Coral Leisure Centre in Tuam.

It was a remarkable success with over eighty young swimmers taking part and a wonderful team of Swimming Officials and County Officers on administration and presentation, and everything was completed in an hour and a half.

Well done to all the young swimmers and best of luck to all who are representing Galway at the National Swimming Finals in Castlebar on May 13th,

Results

U/10 Boys freestyle

1st Adam Kavanagh, Kinvara

2nd Paul Keady, Cortoon/Lavally

3rd Tomas Collins, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

U/10 Girls Freestyle

1st Abigail Monaghan, Ballinasloe

2nd Eve Moylan, Kinvara

3rd Muireann Reilly, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/10 Boys Backstroke

1st Matthew Forde, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

2nd Alex Carroll, Kinvara

U/10 Girls Backstroke

1st Grace Conole, Kinvara

2nd Jessica Mulkeen, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh

3rd Clodagh Dooley, Cortoon/Lavally

U/12 Boys freestyle

1st James O’Connor. Tuam

2nd Jacob Nolan, Oranmore/Maree

3rd Iarla Kelly, Athenry

U/12 Girls Freestyle

1st Saoirse Shaughnessy, Kinvara

2nd Caitlin Gorham, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

3rd Tina Crosford, Moylough/Mountbellew

U/12 Boys Backstroke

1st Mark Kelly, Killannin

2nd Jack Connaughton, Ballinasloe

3rd Cathal Kenny, Kinvara

U/12 Girls Backstroke

1st Grace Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

2nd Hannah Connelly, Kinvara

3rd Danu Flannagan, Ballinasloe

U/12 Boys Breaststroke

1st Eoin Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

2nd Oscar McKeon, Ballinasloe

3rd Martin Keady, Cortoon/Lavally

U/12 Girls Breaststroke

1st Sophia Dermody, Tuam,

2nd Karolina Conole, Kinvara

3rd Clara Dunne, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/14 Boys freestyle

1st Dara Kelly, Killannin

2nd Darragh Cooper, Kinvara

3rd Michael McDonagh, Athenry

U/14 Girls Freestyle

1st Ava Coone, Kilnadeema/Leitrim

2nd Caoimhe Flanagan, Ballinasloe

3rd Laura Fraser, Athenry

U/14 Boys Backstroke

1st Dara O’Malley, Athenry

2nd Evan Carroll, Kinvara

U/14 Girls Backstroke

1st Kate Fallon, Tuam

2nd Rebecca Gilsenan, Ballinasloe

3rd Kate MacEoin, Kinvara

U/14 Boys Breaststroke

1st Luke Heverin, Cortoon/Lavelly,

2nd Cathal Comer Tuam

3rd Bobby Madden, Athenry

U/14 Girls Breaststroke

1st Ellie Flannagan, Oranmore/Maree

2nd Abby Brannigan, Tuam

3rd Suman Ni Chadhia, Kinvara

U/14 Boys Butterfly

1st Nathan Barber, Tuam

2nd Eoin Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

U/14 Girls Butterfly

1st Aoibhin Waters, Ballinasloe

U/16 Boys freestyle

1st Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe

2nd Fionn Daly, Athenry

U/16 Girls Freestyle

1st Laila Marsamane, Athenry

U/16 Girls Backstroke

1st Ciara Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

2nd Aisling Morris, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/16 Boys Breaststroke

1st Philip Costello, Ballinasloe

U/16 Girls Breaststroke

1st Keela Heverin, Cortoon/Lavelly

2nd Ella Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/16 Boys Butterfly

1st Luke Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/16 Girls Butterfly

1st Katie Kelly, Killannin

2nd Jenny Fallon, Tuam

U/13 Boys Squad

1st Athenry

2nd Kinvara

U/13 Girls Squad

1st Kinvara