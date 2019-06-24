Galway Community Games Hosts GAA Finals

A feast of sport took place in Ballinderreen when Galway Community Games played two Semi Finals and the Final in the U/14 Camogie, two Semi Finals and a Final in the in U/11 Hurling and Finals in U/10 Gaelic Football and U/12 and U/14 Girls Gaelic football. Despite thundery downpours from start to finish there were some super games played with the skills shown by these young players would put senior teams to shame.

The first Semi Final commenced at 10.00am in the U/14 Camogie with Woodford beating Gurteen Ballymacward in the first Semi and Bullaun/New Inn coming through in the second Semi against Portumna setting up a Final of Woodford v Bullaun/New Inn

At 11am, the Semis in U/11 Hurling with Bullaun/New Inn beating Beagh and Moycullen beating Oranmore Maree.

Well done to all the teams that took part today and congratulations to the winners, who will now represent Galway at the Aldi Community Games Connacht Final taking place in Ballinasloe on Saturday 13th July. All except for the U11 Hurlers from Oranmore Maree who will go straight through to the National Finals in UL 16th to 18th August.

Big thanks to the referees, John McDonagh, Kevin Egan, Enda Loughnane, Pat Hansberry and Charlie Ward and to Ballinderreen GAA Pitch Committee, for allowing us to play in their fine facilities.

We were honoured to have two All Stars, Frank Lohan, Clare Hurling All Star and Ray Silke, Galway Football All Star, who presented the County Medals and Trophies to the young U/11 hurlers and U/10 footballers. In fact way back in 1998, Ray who was Captain of the All Ireland winning Galway Footballers presented the same trophy to Paul Conroy who was then captain of the Renmore U/10’s County winners.

The results of the Five Finals as follow…

U/14 Camogie Final

Bullaun New Inn 3 – 8 (17) Woodford 2 – 1 (7)

U/11 Hurling Final

Oranmore-Maree 4 – 6 (18) Bullaun New Inn 4 – 4 (16)

U/10 Gaelic Football Final

Moycullen 7 – 7 (28) Oranmore/Maree 3 – 12 (21) (AET)

U/12 Girls Gaelic Football

Skehana/Menlough 2 – 3 (9) Dunmore 0-3 (3)

U/14 Girls Gaelic Football Final

Caherlistrane Kilcoonagh 4 – 9 (21) Dunmore 4–7 (19)