Galway Community Games Holds It’s AGM

A great turn out at the Galway Community Games AGM in the Raheen Woods Hotel last night, Thanks to all the Areas who send in delegates and contributed to a good debate, Galway were honoured to welcome special guest Shirley Maloney Longford, National Company Secretary,

The following are the Elected Galway County Committee for 2020.

President Mary Kelly – Galway City East

Chairperson Tony Lee – Tuam

Secretary Damien Quinn – Tuam

Vice Chair John Byrne – Tuam

Treasurer, Catherine Kilkelly – Kinvara

Asst Treasurer Marian Connolly – Kinvara

PRO Breda Power – Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

RTD Officer Carmel Grealy – Ballinasloe

Youth Officer Patrick Sullivan – Gort

NEAC Delegate Carmel Grealy – Ballinasloe

Sub NEAC Delegate Breda Power – CBS

County Appeals

John Byrne – Tuam

Michelle Power – CBS

Geraldine Bullaun – New Inn

Galway CDC

Peter Lyons – Athenry

Marie Sullivan – Gort

John McGrath – Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh

Fergal Connaire – Bullaun/New Inn

A huge Congratulations to one Galway Area, Athenry, who had a clean sweep at the announcement last night at the Galway Community Games AGM of the winners of the Area, Adult and Youth Volunteers. Well Done Athenry winning their 9th in a row Galway Area Award. All of the above were presented with their awards and will receive their National Awards at the National Area, Volunteer and Medial Award Ceremony in the Mount Wolseley Hotel Carlow on Saturday 7th December 2019.

Chairman also made a presentation to Guest Speaker Shirley Moloney

Galway Area Award Winners Athenry

Adult Volunteer Award Joe Hansberry Athenry

Galway Youth Award Sinead Lyons, Athenry