Galway Community Games Holds It’s AGM

A great turn out at the Galway Community Games AGM in the Raheen Woods Hotel last night, Thanks to all the Areas who send in delegates and contributed to a good debate, Galway were honoured to welcome special guest Shirley Maloney Longford, National Company Secretary,
The following are the Elected Galway County Committee for 2020.
President Mary Kelly – Galway City East
Chairperson Tony Lee – Tuam
Secretary Damien Quinn – Tuam
Vice Chair John Byrne – Tuam
Treasurer, Catherine Kilkelly – Kinvara
Asst Treasurer Marian Connolly – Kinvara
PRO Breda Power – Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
RTD Officer Carmel Grealy – Ballinasloe
Youth Officer Patrick Sullivan – Gort
NEAC Delegate Carmel Grealy – Ballinasloe
Sub NEAC Delegate Breda Power – CBS
County Appeals
John Byrne – Tuam
Michelle Power – CBS
Geraldine Bullaun – New Inn
Galway CDC
Peter Lyons – Athenry
Marie Sullivan – Gort
John McGrath – Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh
Fergal Connaire – Bullaun/New Inn
A huge Congratulations to one Galway Area, Athenry, who had a clean sweep at the announcement last night at the Galway Community Games AGM of the winners of the Area, Adult and Youth Volunteers. Well Done Athenry winning their 9th in a row Galway Area Award. All of the above were presented with their awards and will receive their National Awards at the National Area, Volunteer and Medial Award Ceremony in the Mount Wolseley Hotel Carlow on Saturday 7th December 2019.
Chairman also made a presentation to Guest Speaker Shirley Moloney
Galway Area Award Winners Athenry
Adult Volunteer Award Joe Hansberry Athenry
Galway Youth Award Sinead Lyons, Athenry