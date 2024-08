Galway Clubs Learn Opening Round Opponents in 2024/25 FAI Junior Cup

Galway clubs have learned their opponents for the opening round of the FAI Junior Cup which takes place the weekend of September 22nd.

Mervue United have a bye in the Galway District League section with 11 other ties taking place: while Ballinasloe Town and Dunmore Town compete in the Mayo/Roscommon/Sligo/Leitrim section.

