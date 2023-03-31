Galway Clubs Going For National Basketball Glory This Weekend – A Over The Line Special

This weekend, three Galway Basketball Clubs will be aiming to win their respective leagues as the season draws to a close.

Titans face Garveys Tralee Warriors in the U20 Mens Final Tonight (Friday), On Sunday, Claregalway takes on Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Intermediate League Final while in the middle of that, University of Galway Maree will hope to end the season on a high by adding the Men’s Superleague crown to their Cup win last month.

Galway Bay FM brings you a special preview of the weekend where we talk to all three clubs ahead of the biggest games of their season.

Presented by John Mulligan

University of Galway Maree vs Bright St Vincents UG Maree team photo Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The Claregalway Team bidding for National League Glory on Sunday