Galway Clubs find out their Insuremyhouse.ie Cup opponents.

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup holders Maree will travel to UCC Demons to begin the defence of their title, following the draw at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday. The opening round of the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup takes place on the weekend of November 4th/5th.

Meanwhile, InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Paudie O’Connor Cup champions Pyrobel Killester will begin their defence at home against the University of Galway Mystics.

Pryobel Killester head coach Mark Grennell said: “The draw has thrown up some fantastic match ups – the teams are all so good in this league that surviving through the rounds is what is all about. We hope we can mount a stiff defence of our title and getting a home game is key to that. Mystics are a very talented group and with a year of Super League under their belts they will be even more dangerous. We played them three times last year and I believe two of them were down to final possession games. Paul O’Brien is an excellent coach, so we will have to be ready for everything for this game.”

The draw sees last year’s MissQuote.ie Super League and MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy winners The Address UCC Glanmire travel to SETU Waterford Wildcats in round 1, with FloMAX Liffey Celtics awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals, the Kildare side having been given a bye. Newly promoted Portlaoise Panthers host Catalyst Fr. Mathews and the victors will be at home to Ulster University in the last eight, after Patrick O’Neill’s outfit received a bye.

Trinity Meteors also benefit from a bye and there could be a repeat of last year’s final in the quarter-finals if Pyrobel Killester comes through their game against University of Galway Mystics.

DCU Mercy hosts Gurranabraher Credit Union in the quarter-finals, after both sides had a first round bye.

Current InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU are away against Templeogue in the first round of the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup, with the winners facing either Maigh Cuilinn or last season’s Presidents’ Cup champions Ulster University, who were promoted last season. 2021/22 Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are at home against EJ Sligo All Stars, the victors will take on Bright St. Vincent’s in the quarter-finals, following a first round bye for the Dublin club.

The bottom half of the draw has thrown up some eagerly anticipated clashes – last year’s finalists Griffith College Éanna are at home against Belfast Star, with the winners getting an away quarter-final against either defending champions Maree or UCC Demons. Energywise Ireland Neptune have home advantage against Flexachem KCYMS in round 1 and whoever comes through that game will host Pyrobel Killester in the quarter-finals, after the Dublin club got a round 1 bye.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup defending champions Abbey Seals Dublin Lions received a round 1 bye and will travel to either Marble City Hawks or Moy Tolka Rovers in the quarter-finals. There is also Limerick derby in round 1, with Limerick Celtics taking on Limerick Sport Huskies.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup, Titans BC have home advantage against Drogheda Wolves in round 1 on their return to the National League. Among the other fixtures UCD Marian host Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers and last year’s beaten finalists Moy Tolka Rovers are at home against Killarney Cougars.

Watch the full draw on basketballireland.tv here.

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup Round 1 fixtures:

November 4th/5th

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v EJ Sligo All-Stars

Bright St. Vincent’s v BYE

Maigh Cuilinn v Ulster University

Templeogue v Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Energywise Ireland Neptune v Flexachem KCYMS

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

UCC Demons v Maree

Griffith College Éanna v Belfast Star

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup Round 1 fixtures:

November 4th/5th

SETU Waterford Wildcats v The Address UCC Glanmire

FloMAX Liffey Celtics v BYE

Portlaoise Panthers v Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Ulster University v BYE

Pyrobel Killester v University of Galway Mystics

Trinity Meteors v BYE

DCU Mercy v BYE

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell v BYE

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup Round 1 fixtures:

November 4th/5th

Scotts Lakers Killarney v SETU Carlow

Limerick Sport Eagles v BYE

Moy Tolka Rovers v Killarney Cougars

Limerick Celtics v SETU Waterford Vikings

Team Northwest v Mater Private Malahide

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v BYE

UCD Marian v Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers

Titans BC v Drogheda Wolves

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Round 1 fixtures:

November 4th/5th

Oblate Dynamos v iSecure Swords Thunder

Phoenix Rockets v BYE

Limerick Celtics v Limerick Sport Huskies

Templeogue v BYE

Marble City Hawks v Moy Tolka Rovers

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v BYE

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles v St. Pauls Killarney

SETU Carlow v BYE