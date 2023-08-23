Galway club Titans return to InsureMyVan.ie Division One ahead of 2023/24 campaign

Titans Basketball Club will re-enter the National League for the 2023/24 InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 season. The Galway club replace Fr. Mathews in the division, after the Cork side decided not to enter a team into men’s National League for the forthcoming season.

Titans BC most recently competed in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One during the 2021/22 campaign. The club has a proud history, winning a National Cup trophy in 2014, when they claimed the Presidents’ Cup. Last season their U20’s side reached the final of the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup, narrowly losing 71-65 to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the National Basketball Arena in March.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to play InsureMyVan.ie Division One basketball again, after our brief hiatus,” Titans BC Club Secretary, Valerie Ledwith, said.

She added, “We have an incredible pool of talent in our club. This year will mark the club’s 20th anniversary and it’s fantastic to have Titans Basketball Club back on the national stage to coincide with that.”

Titans were chosen by the National League Committee (NLC) to enter the league following an interview process. John Walsh, Basketball Ireland’s National League manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Titans back into InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, it’s a club with plenty of pedigree. We had several clubs looking to step up to National League level and Titans really impressed the National League Committee with their application. The club have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to be prepare from the upcoming season and they’re a welcome addition to the league.”

You can watch every game from the InsureMyVan.ie Super League and Division 1, along with MissQuote.ie Super League and Division 1 live on www.basketballireland.tv. Follow every game live on the Swish All Hoops app, with match trackers and full game stats – download the app via your Google Play or Apple App store.