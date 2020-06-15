Galway Club teams of the 90s announced

The Galway club GAA teams of the 1990s, as selected by the Galway Bay FM sports team and panel of experts have been finalised. The hurling team is dominated by players from Athenry and Sarsfields, who each have 4 players, having won 8 of the 10 senior hurling championships in the decade between them. Champions of 1990 and ’91 Kiltormer have 3 players on the team, while two time finalists Abbey Duniry, three time finalists Carnmore and Kinvara are also represented.

The Galway club football team of the 90s is dominated by Corofin, who have 6 players included after they won 5 titles in the decade, as well as the All Ireland club crown in 1998. 1990 champions Salthill, ’92 champions Monivea Abbey and ’96 champions An Cheathru Rua have two players each on the team, while Tuam Stars, Killannin and Killererin are also represented.

The full list of subs will be published tomorrow…