Galway Club Teams of the 2010s announced

The Galway club football and hurling teams of the last 10 years have been announced, bringing the curtain down on a six week search for the best club players in Galway from the ’60s right up to the present day. The club football team is dominated by all-conquering Corofin who won 8 county championships and four All Ireland titles in the decade and who get 10 of the 15 spots on offer. There are also places for Tuam Stars (2), Annaghdown, Salthill Knocknacarra and St James.

Club Football team 2010-2020



Bernard Power (Corofin) Cian Begley (Salthill Knocknacarra) Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) Liam Silke (Corofin) Kieran Molloy (Corofin) Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) Dylan Wall (Corofin) Ronan Steede (Corofin) Daithí Burke (Corofin) Gary Sice (Corofin) Paul Conroy (St James’s) Michael Farragher (Corofin) Ian Burke (Corofin) Damien Comer (Annaghdown) Jamie Murphy (Tuam Stars)

Subs:

Johnny Trayers (Tuam Stars). Colin Forde (Killererin) Declan Kyne (Clonbur) Cathal Sweeney (Killanin) Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown) Tony Costello (Tuam Stars) Gary Sweeney (Mountbellew-Moylough) Michael Daly (Mountbellew Moylough) Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Mícheál Breathnach) James Kavanagh (Milltown) Eoin Concannon (St James) Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks). Mícheál Lundy (Corofin) Eddie Hoare (St Michael’s) Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

Honourable Mentions:

GOALIES: Brian Donnellan (Mountbellew Moylough), Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Maghnus Breathnach (An Spidéal), Denis Farragher (Monivea-Abbey), Conor Nolan (Milltown).

DEFENDERS: Johnny Heaney (Killannin), Cathal Silke (Corofin), Conor Halloran (Salthill-Knocknacarra); Donal O’Neill and Paul Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks); Declan Kelly (Killererin), Ciarán Blake (Milltown), Eoin McDonagh (Barna), John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)

MIDFIELDERS: Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn), Matthew Barrett (Mountbellew-Moylough), Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

FORWARDS: Jason Leonard (Corofin), Seán Moran (Claregalway), Conor Bohan (Maigh Cuilinn), Cathal Kenny, Stephen Boyle and Barry McHugh (Mountbellew-Moylough), Mark Hehir (Milltown), Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

The hurling team contains players from 9 different clubs, with St Thomas’ picking up four places on the team, two each for Gort, Kinvara and Liam Mellows and one each for Turloughmore, Ahascragh Fohenagh, Sarsfields, Craughwell and Clarinbridge.

Club Hurling team 2010-2020

1 Colm Callanan Kinvara

2 David Collins L Mellows

3 Daithi Burke Turloughmore

4 Greg Lally Gort

5 Padraig Mannion Ahascragh Fohenagh

6 Joseph Cooney Sarsfields

7 Adrian Cullinane Craughwell

8 Aidan Harte Gort

9 David Burke St Thomas

10 Alan Kerins Clarinbridge

11 Conor Cooney St Thomas

12 Tadgh Haran L Mellows

13 Eanna Burke St Thomas

14 Richie Murray St Thomas

15 Conor Whelan Kinvara

Subs:

1 James Skehill Cappataggle

2 Fergal Moore Turloughmore

3 Kevin Hynes Sarsfields

4 Andy Coen Gort

5 Damien Joyce Cappataggle

6 Gearoid McInerney Oranmore Maree

7 David Forde Clarinbridge

8 Iarla Tannian Ardrahan

9 Johnny Coen Loughrea

10 Cathal Mannion Ahascragh Fohenagh

11 Cyril Donnellan Pearses

12 Niall Burke Oranmore Maree

13 Niall Healy Craughwell

14 Joseph Gantley Beagh

15 Jason Flynn Tommie Larkins

Honourable Mentions

Cathal Murray Sarsfields

Shane Cooney St Thomas

Adrian Tuohy Beagh

Darragh Burke St Thomas

Brian Concannon Killimordaly

Davy Glennon Mullagh

Rory Gantley Beagh