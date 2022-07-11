Galway Club Hurling Championships start date changed

As a result of Galway qualifying for the All Ireland football final, the first round of matches in the Senior and Intermediate club hurling championships in Galway has been put back a week to start on the weekend of July 31st. Galway GAA issued the following statement last night:

Galway CCC met this evening to discuss club Championship fixtures. Due to the achievement of the Senior Football team in reaching the All Ireland Final and scheduling of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi Final it has been necessary to review and revise the fixtures as follows.



Senior & Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 1- Weekend of July 31st

Senior & Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2- Weekend of August 21st



Any changes to other hurling championships will be communicated to Clubs at the Hurling

Committee meeting on this Tuesday evening.

Senior Football Championship Round 1 – Weekend of August 7th

Senior Football Championship Round 2 – Weekend of August 14th

Intermediate & Junior Football Championship Round 1 – Weekend of August 14th

Under 19 Football Championship Round 1 – Wednesday July 27th

Under 17 Football Championship Round 1 – Sunday July 31st

Revised fixtures plans in both hurling and football will be sent to the clubs over the coming

days