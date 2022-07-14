Galway Club Athlete named on Irish team for European Youth Olympics

An Athlete from a club that straddled both Galway and Roscommon has been named on the Irish team for the European Youth Olympics that will be held in Slovakia from the 25th to the 31st of July.

Hollie Kilroe, who is from Roscommon, runs with The Suck Valley Athletic Club which is based in Creggs and will run in the 400m and the 400m Medley Relay.

Hollie comes into the games in top form having won the Irish Life Health Juvenile all Ireland U17 400m Last Saturday.

She spoke to John Mulligan as she made her way home from training in Athlone