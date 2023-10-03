Galway City Sailing Club Announces Racing Clinic

Join the Galway City Sailing Club Team Racing Clinic in Brand New Irish Sailing Fireflies

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Cost: €40 for GCSC club members and €80 for non-members

Requirement: Some racing experience

Available Places: 12 spots up for grabs

Team Racing Clinic Open To All Ages

Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey into the world of team sailing? Galway City Sailing Club (GCSC) invites you to a day filled with excitement, learning, and camaraderie at our upcoming Team Racing Clinic on Sunday, October 15, 2023. This event promises to be a fun experience for all participants, whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a relative newcomer to the sport.

Prepare For The Galway City Team Racing League



Our Team Racing Clinic offers a unique opportunity for sailors of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of team racing. Hosted at Galway City Sailing Club, this event will serve as the perfect prelude to the Galway City Team Racing League, set to kick off soon. And the best part? We’re bringing brand new Irish Sailing Fireflies to the waters, ensuring a top-notch sailing experience for everyone involved.

No Team Racing Experience Required

Don’t worry if you’re new to team racing, as no prior knowledge or experience is necessary. Our Team Racing Clinic is designed to accommodate individuals with varying levels of expertise, from those with some racing experience to those eager to dip their toes into the exciting world of competitive sailing.

Why Team Racing?

Team racing is not just about winning; it’s about enhancing your boat handling skills and gaining a deeper understanding of the Racing Rules of Sailing while having an absolute blast on the water. When you join us for this clinic, you can expect to:

Boost Your Boat Handling Skills: Team racing demands precision and teamwork, pushing you to master boat handling techniques like never before. Learn the Racing Rules: Understanding the rules of the game is crucial in sailing, and team racing offers an excellent platform to deepen your knowledge. Forge Friendships: Team racing is all about collaboration and camaraderie. You’ll have the chance to build lasting relationships with fellow sailors. Prepare for Competition: If you aspire to compete in the Connacht Team Racing League, this clinic will provide a solid foundation to sharpen your skills and strategy.

How to Join

Spaces are limited, with only 12 spots available for this exciting event. To secure your spot, please register here. Remember, the cost is €40 for GCSC club members and €80 for non-members, so be sure to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.

Join Us on the Water

Get ready to sail into a day filled with adrenaline, teamwork, and newfound sailing knowledge. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor looking to refine your skills or a beginner eager to explore the world of competitive sailing, the Team Racing Clinic at Galway City Sailing Club promises an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss out on this chance to improve your sailing abilities, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and have an absolute blast on the water. Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 15, 2023, and get ready to set sail with us!

We can’t wait to see you on the water!

Further Information:

