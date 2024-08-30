Galway Bay FM

30 August 2024

Galway City Rapparees Looking To Make History In All-Ireland Finals

On Sunday the 8th of September, The Galway City Rapparees Rounders Club will be looking to make a little bit of history at the Dunganny Centre of Excellence in Trim Co Meath.

The team will feature in two All-Ireland Finals on the same day. At 11am, their Ladies team, in their first year of existence, face Emo in the Junior Ladies All-Ireland Final followed by their Mixed Team who will play Inniskeen Grattans in their All-Ireland Final.

Galway City Rapparrees were founded in 2021 by three friends Joe Naughton, Gavin Mulhall and Tomas Kenny who, having been involved with Galway softball,  decided it was time to switch things up with rounders.

As of this year, Galway City Rapparrees is one of the fastest-growing clubs in the country, boasting over 40 members and four teams.

Their roster is a global mix, including players from Ireland, United States, Canada, New Zealand, Czechia, India and Poland.

Tomás Kenny is the Chairperson of the club and he spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the Finals.

