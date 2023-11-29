Galway Bay FM

Galway City Honours Rugby World Cup Stars

A Mayoral reception was held in the Council Chamber of City Hall in Galway to recognise the achievements of Connacht’s Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen in the Rugby World Cup this year.

William Davies reports:

