Galway City Honours Rugby World Cup Stars

29 November 2023
29 November 2023
RACE 1 WELCOME TO GALWAY GREYHOUND STADIUM S8 325 19:50=trap 6 ROSSHILL JASON RACE 2 BOOK YOUR TRIALS ONLINE A8 525 20:05=TRAP 5 BALLYHALE SANDRA R...
Galway United Women’s Manager Phil Trill has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club for the next two seasons. Appointed at the beginning o...
This Saturday Night, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Champions Galway United Women will face The Underdogs at Eamon Deacy Park. The Underdogs, made by Adare ...
Alan Bane has been named as head coach of the Connacht Juniors for the forthcoming interprovincial series. The current Castlebar head coach and former Cor...