Galway City Harriers names Mens team for Athletics League Finals.

print

Galway City Harriers Athletic Club will field a men’s Team for this year’s Premier Division National Track & Field League final, to be held in Tullamore this Sunday, 15th August.

Twelve teams will compete in the Premier final. The men’s team have performed very well in this event over the years. Sean Breathnach, the vastly experienced, dedicated and competitive thrower is Team captain this year. Sean, no doubt will be aiming for top points for his team in his dedicated events, while sprint Coach Brendan Glynn has been working tirelessly with the men’s relay team to ensure all will go well on the day.

The GCH men will compete over a range of events which will include the following:

Shot Putt & Weigh for Distance – Sean Breathnach

Discus & Javelin – Michael Breathnach

100m, 200m, 400 sprints 100m/ 400m Relays – Alex Lee, Robert Meagher, Robert McDonnell, Darren Costello, Neil Keane.

110H – Michael Breathnach

Triple Jump & Long Jump – Richard Kamsen

High Jump – Oisin Keane

800m, 1500m, 500m – Neil Keane, John Moroney, David Carter.