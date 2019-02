Congratulations go to Cillin Greene of GCH on his selection on the Irish team for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow this March. This follows his superb win and qualifying time achieved in the 400m at the National Indoor Championships in Dublin yesterday. The European Championships take place from March 1st to 3rd next, and Greene’s first race will be the 400m heats on Friday morning March 1st.

Cillin took time out of his studies at DCU to speak to John Mulligan