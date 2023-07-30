Galway City Council launches online community clean-up resource

Galway City Council has launched an online community clean-up resource.

This resource makes it easy for community groups to request bags, gloves and litter pickers for clean-ups in their area.

Groups can also request the removal of litter bags every Wednesday by Council staff through this portal.

You can find more information on www.Galwaycity.ie/Community-Cleanup

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer at Galway City Council says similar resources have been effective in other areas of the country: