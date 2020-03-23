Galway City Council Confirm Sports Facilities Closures

Galway City Council have confirmed that a number of sports facilities across Galway City have been closed until further notice Monday, 23rd March.

They include pitches and courts in Corrib, Westside Amenity, Roscam and Doughiska Parks.

For the latest service updates, click HERE

As of today, Monday 23rd March, the following sports facilities across Galway City are closed until further notice.



A reminder that all service updates are kept up to date at: https://t.co/frMumqcIai#covidireland pic.twitter.com/Y9MD38EsUn — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) March 23, 2020

Allotments at Merlin and Westside, beaches, cemeteries, playgrounds, public parks and woodlands are all operating as normal.

However, it is strongly advised to adhere to social distancing guidelines in these areas.

It is also strongly advised that children do not use shared playground equipment.

==

The following facilities are currently closed:

MUGA Multi-Use Games Area Corrib Park

All Weather Pitch at Corrib Park

2 x MUGA Multi-Use Games Area located behind Glen Oaks Hotel, Rahoon Rd.

All Weather Pitch Cappagh Park

4 x Tennis Courts located at Westside Amenity Park

2 x Basketball Courts at Westside Amenity Park

Skate Park at Millenium Park

All Weather Pitch Bohermore Park

2 x Tennis Courts at McGraths Field

2 x Tennis Courts at Crestwood Park

2 x Tennis Courts at Roscam Park

Basketball Courts at Roscam Park

Skate Park at Doughiska Park

Astroturf Pitch at Doughiska Park

Tennis Court at Doughiska Park

Basketball Court at Doughiska Park

All City Council facilities under licence arrangements

The Main GAA & Juvenile GAA pitches at Cappagh Park grounds have just been re-sodded. The all-weather pitch is also closed. Please stay off these pitches.

All Weather Sports Facilities

Boxing Club at Westside

Community Centres at Cappagh, Renmore and Westside

Dressing Rooms at Westside, South Park, Crestwood, Ballybane, Cappagh and the Plots Woodquay,

Snooker Hall, South Park