Galway Cheerleading Club Flying The Irish Flag At The World Cheerleading Championships Next Week In Florida

Irish Cheerleaders Stuntworx Elite Alliance, made up of athletes from Ireland and Northern Ireland train in Galway twice weekly, will once again travel to Orlando, Florida, to take part in the Cheerleading Worlds at ESPN in Disney World at the end of the month.The team, formed in 2015, won the first ever Irish club level invitation to compete at the Cheerleading Worlds, the closest thing the cheerleading world has to the Olympics, in 2016 and attended Worlds in 2017 and 2018.

Irish Cheerleading Challenges Perceptions of the Sport

The opportunity to represent Irish cheerleading at Worlds is an honour for the club, home to over 200 cheerleaders in the West of Ireland. Club head coach, Tuam native Hilton Holian, and manager, Jamie Byrne never dreamed the club would have a Worlds team when they set up the club in 2010. “The idea that after only 9 seasons of coaching teams, we would have a team that has been awarded 3 consecutive Worlds bids and a second Worlds level team poised to take the floor in 2020 is just mind blowing . It’s a dream come true as a coach” says Hilton who has also coached the Irish National Team in 2014/2015 and will once again in 2020. “It’s the goal of any coach to reach the full potential of their teams and we believe we’re doing this at Stuntworx.”

Thank you to all those that have supported their recent fundraising activities and if you are in a position to help, whether by sponsoring an individual athlete or by providing opportunities to share their story to a wider audience, then you can contact the club at [email protected].The team will compete on April 28th and 29th this year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, Disney World, Florida. Visit www.stuntworxelite.com for further information on this progressive Galway Club.