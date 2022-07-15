Galway Chamber Golf Classic returns this August

Galway Chamber’s Golf Classic returns on Friday, 26th August and will be held at the Glenlo Abbey Golf Course. We are delighted to welcome Western Motors Group as the title sponsor for this year’s Golf Classic.

The format for the day will be a 4 Person Champagne Scramble event. This is a fun, exciting day out and is ideal for informal networking, team-building and corporate entertainment.

We have some great prizes to be won on the day with additional prizes for longest drive and nearest the pin. Each member of the team will also receive a goodie bag.



The winning team will represent Galway Chamber at a national Chambers Ireland golf competition in the K Club, Kildare later this year.

This is a popular event so please register your team early to avoid disappointment and to secure your preferred tee time.

Beginners Clinic

For the first time this year we’re holding a beginners clinic This is for novice golfers who don’t feel confident enough to play the full 9 holes but want the opportunity to practice their swing, under the guidance of Golf Pro Gary Madden. Following the session we’ll join the returning golfers for the prize giving and awards.

To register for the Beginners Clinic please email [email protected]

The prize giving will take place that evening following the Golf in Palmers Bar & Kitchen.

Register here In association with: Western Motors Group