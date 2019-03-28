Galway Camogie look ahead to Division One League Final

The Galway Ladies Camogie team will face Kilkenny in the National League Final this Sunday at Croke Park (12 noon) in the first game of a triple header of Division One National League finals in Camogie, Hurling and Football. Galway last won the League title in 2015, but in the last three years have lost to Kilkenny, twice in semi-finals and once in the final. Cathal Murray will announce his starting team on Friday night.

Tommy Devane spoke with manager Cathal Murray about the game on Sunday..

Tommy Devane also spoke with Captain Sarah Dervan about the big game..