Galway Camogie Teams Named For Sunday’s Duggan Park Double Header

The Galway senior camogie team for tomorrow’s Littlewoods National League meeting with Limerick has been named.

Cathal Murray’s charges chase their second win of the campaign following a 0-10 to 0-7 victory over Dublin three weeks ago.

The team in full:

Sarah Healy is in goal;

A full back line of Siobhan Coen, Sarah Dervan and Shauna Healy;

Siobhan Gardiner, Roisin Black and Dervla Higgins are the half backs;

Ann Marie Starr partners Niamh Kilkenny in midfield;

Aoife Donohue, Rebecca Hennelly and Ciara Murphy are on the 40;

And an inside line of Catherine Finnerty, Niamh Hanniffy and Noreen Coen.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe tomorrow is 1pm.

That game is followed by the intermediates Division Two clash with Wexford at 3pm.

Their team is as follows:

Fiona Ryan in goal;

A full back line of Leah Burke, Kate Screen and Ciara Donohue;

Catriona Lee, Lisa Casserly and Louise Brennan are the half-backs;

Tegan Canning partners Elisha Broderick in midfield;

Ava Lynskey, Molly Mannion and Laura Loughnane are on the 40;

And an inside line of Rachel Hanniffy, Mairead Dillion and Tara Ruttledge.