Both Galway Senior and Intermediate Camogie Team will be involved this Sunday in a double header in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe as they go in search of another win in the Littlewoods Camogie leagues. First up will be the Littlewoods Division Two clash of Galway and Derry at 1pm followed by the Division One meeting of Galway and Tipperary at 3pm.

Galway manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane