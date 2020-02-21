Galway Camogie Teams Host Double Header In Ballinasloe

Galway’s senior Camogie team host Limerick in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe this Sunday in the Littlewoods National League.

It’s their first meeting since the championship last July when the Tribeswomen were 2-12 to 1-10 victors on their way to All-Ireland silverware.

Galway were 0-10 to 0-7 winners over the Dublin the first day out while the Shannonsiders lost out by one-point to Tipperary.

Galway manager Cathal Murray has been giving his views to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane ahead of their first home game since winning the All-Ireland.

Throw-in on Sunday is 1pm and that game will be followed by Galway’s intermediates against Wexford at 3pm.