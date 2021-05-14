Galway Camogie teams begin Littlewoods National League campaigns tomorrow

print

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the opening round of the Littlewoods National Camogie Leagues with both the Galway senior and intermediate teams involved on the opening day.

Galway’s senior camogie team welcome Clare in their opening contest in Division 1 of the National League. Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry is at 2pm.

The intermediates are back on duty the same day after not being allowed contest last year’s championship. They face Kerry in Division 2 in Lixnaw at 2.30pm

