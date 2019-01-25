Galway Camogie Team Named To Face Tipperary
Written by Sport GBFM on 25 January 2019
The Galway Senior Camogie team has been named to face Tipperary in their opening game of the Littlewoods National Camogie League in the Ragg in Tipperary tomorrow at 2pm. The team will be captained by Sarah Dervan from full back and includes Maria Cooney who returns from being nearly a year out and also includes Ciara Donoghue who was last year’s intermediate captain.
The Galway Panel to face Tipperary is
1. Sarah Healy
2. Ciara Donohue
3. Sarah Dervan (capt)
4. Heather Cooney
5. Roisin Black
6. Emma Helebert
7. Lorraine Ryan
8. Aoife Donohue
9. Ciara Murphy
10. Niamh McGrath
11. Niamh Hanniffy
12. Niamh Kilkenny
13. Carrie Dolan
14. Ailish O’Reilly
15. Maria Cooney
16. Laura Glynn
17. Anne Marie Starr
18. Noreen Coen
19. Catherine Finnerty
20. Molly Mannion
21. Dervla Higgins
22. Sarah Spellman
23. Elisha Broderick
24. Niamh Murphy
25. Laura Ward
26. Mairead Dillon
27. Catriona Lee
28. Karen Kennedy
29. Niamh Horan
30. Lisa Casserly