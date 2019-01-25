Galway Camogie Team Named To Face Tipperary

The Galway Senior Camogie team has been named to face Tipperary in their opening game of the Littlewoods National Camogie League in the Ragg in Tipperary tomorrow at 2pm. The team will be captained by Sarah Dervan from full back and includes Maria Cooney who returns from being nearly a year out and also includes Ciara Donoghue who was last year’s intermediate captain.

The Galway Panel to face Tipperary is

1. Sarah Healy

2. Ciara Donohue

3. Sarah Dervan (capt)

4. Heather Cooney

5. Roisin Black

6. Emma Helebert

7. Lorraine Ryan

8. Aoife Donohue

9. Ciara Murphy

10. Niamh McGrath

11. Niamh Hanniffy

12. Niamh Kilkenny

13. Carrie Dolan

14. Ailish O’Reilly

15. Maria Cooney

16. Laura Glynn

17. Anne Marie Starr

18. Noreen Coen

19. Catherine Finnerty

20. Molly Mannion

21. Dervla Higgins

22. Sarah Spellman

23. Elisha Broderick

24. Niamh Murphy

25. Laura Ward

26. Mairead Dillon

27. Catriona Lee

28. Karen Kennedy

29. Niamh Horan

30. Lisa Casserly