Galway Camogie Report

We are almost at final stage in all five Galway Camogie adult championships after last weekend’s action, where 9 semi-finals were played and 8 were decided upon.

Senior

St. Thomas will appear in their first Senior championship final in the next few weeks after getting past Eyrecourt in the first semi-final in Loughrea on Saturday afternoon. Goals win matches and it was certainly true in this contest with St. Thomas getting 6 to Eyrecourt’s lone green flag, to win 6-7 to 1-8.

In an epic second semi-final, Sarsfields eventually held sway over their very old rivals Mullagh AET, 2-13 to 1-12. The game extended to 106 minutes in total play (including injury time), the deadlock being finally broken at the start of the second half of extra time with Sarsfields’ second goal to put real daylight between the teams. Normal time had seen both teams at 1-11 each.

Intermediate

Kinvara and Carnmore will meet in the Intermediate final with deserved wins over Kiltullagh/Killimordaly and Mountbellew/Moylough respectively. The games were played as a double-header in Ballinasloe yesterday afternoon.

Kinvara 1-8 0-6 Kiltullagh/Killimordaly

Carnmore 0-18 1-9 Mountbellew/Moylough

Junior A

Ballinderreen eventually got the better of Liam Mellows in the remaining semi-final played in Lackagh on Saturday morning. The score was 3-7 to 4-1 to Ballinderreen for a full 15 minutes of the second half but three very late goals from Ballinderreen eventually broke the city club’s resistance and hearts.

Ballinderreen now play Bóthar na Trá in the final.

Junior B

Kilconieron and Na Brideoga (Mayo) played a sensational draw in Kilconieron on Sunday morning, 4-6 to 1-15. They teams could not be separated after 10 minutes each way of extra time and will have to replay later this week. The winners will play Sarsfields who had an easy victory over St. Thomas yesterday evening in New Inn in front of a very sizeable crowd, 2-11 to 0-6.

Junior B 12-a-side

Portumna and St. Colmans qualified for the 12-a-side final over the weekend. They had facile victories over Killimor and Davitts respectively.