Galway Camogie Report

The Junior A championship final was played on Saturday in Salthill and resulted in a narrow win for Ballinderreen against a battling Bóthar na Trá side by 1-7 to 0-9. Ballinderreen are now promoted to Intermediate camogie for 2020. Conditions were very difficult but playable. The game attracted a large crowd to the Prairie after being moved at very short notice away from Ballinasloe that morning. Emma Helebert accepted the Junior A cup on behalf of her club.

The Junior B 12-a-side championship final was also played to a conclusion on Saturday in Kilnadeema, again moved from Ballinasloe at short notice. The game went to extra time after four goals were shared equally in the last five minutes of normal time, Portumna 3-5 2-8 St. Colmans. St. Colmans proved much stronger in extra time and scored two goals in the second half to seal victory, winning out 4-10 to 3-9. Aine Crehan accepted the Junior B 12-a-side cup on behalf of her team as well as the player of the match accolade.

The Junior B championship finalists are now known after Na Brideoga got the better of locals Kilconieron in the replay of their semi-final on Sunday morning, 2-5 to 0-4. They Mayo-based outfit play Sarsfields in the final, probably this weekend coming.

The various U-15 championships are all at semi-final stages with the finals to be played over the next few weekends.

All roads lead to Loughrea this Saturday afternoon, 9 November, weather permitting, for the Senior and Intermediate championship finals’ double header.