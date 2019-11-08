Galway Camogie Ready For It’s Biggest Day – County Intermediate Final Preview

Saturday next sees the final of the Duanes Daybreak Intermediate Camogie Championship with Carnmore taking on Kinvara in Loughrea at 12.45.
There is no doubt that this will be a cracker of a game with both teams determined to take the final step and not only become county champions but also to play Senior Camogie next year.
In the run-up to Saturday’s final, John Mulligan has been speaking to both managers ahead of the game. He started with Carnmore manager Karl Donnellan.
John also spoke to Kinvara manager John Linnane