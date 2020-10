Galway camogie have joined seven other counties in writing to the Camogie Association seeking a reversal of the decision to remove them from the All-Ireland intermediate championship.

The Tribeswomen won their opening tie against Dublin last week but can’t contest anymore games due to a Department of Sport directive only allowing one senior side represent each county.

Kilkenny, Dublin, Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford, Wexford and Clare have co-signed the letter.

