Galway Camogie Managers ratified for next year

The Galway county camogie managers were ratified last night for next season. Cathal Murray remains on as senior manager for a 6th year, Conor Dolan stays as Intermediate manager, former Senior Ladies Football manager Stephen Glennon will take charge of the Minors, and former All-Ireland winner Sharon Glynn will be the new manager of the U16s.