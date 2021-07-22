Galway Camogie Manager looks forward to meeting with Clare in All-Ireland Championship

print

There is an important game in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship for Galway this weekend as they can book their place in the Quarter Finals if they beat Clare.

Cathal Murray’s side have already one win under their belt but their opponents will look to atone for their opening day defeat to Kilkenny.

Ahead of the game, Cathal spoke to Tommy Devane

Throw in is at 4pm and we will have live commentary of the game in association with Duane’s Kiltulla.

Before that, the Galway Intermediate Camogie team play their first game in the All-Ireland Championship at home to Carlow at 1.