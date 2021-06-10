Galway Camogie Manager Looking For Big Performance From Team On Sunday

print

This Sunday, Galway face Cork in the Littlewoods National Camogie League Division One Semi-Final in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

Galway will be looking to retain the title they won in 2019 (The 2020 competition was not completed due to Covid) but will have to do it the hard way with Cork and either Kilkenny or Tipperary in the final in Croke Park on June 20th.

Cathal Murray’s side had a good group campaign with wins over Clare and Limerick while Cork beat Tipperary and Waterford.

Both teams also missed out on the dreaded Quarter Finals.

Galway Manager Cathal Murray spoke to Tommy Devane as they both looked forward to Sunday’s game.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Semi-Finals

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, Co. Kilkenny, 1pm. John McDonagh (Galway)

Cork v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, Co. Kilkenny, 5pm. Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

#StyleOfPlay