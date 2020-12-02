Galway Camogie Fundraising Continues Ahead Of All-Ireland Final

print

AS part of their preparations for Sunday week’s All-Ireland Camogie Final, the Galway Senior Camogie team have embarked on a fundraising drive to raise much needed funds to offset the costs involved.

This is Galway’s second appearance in the All-Ireland Senior Final in two years and are defending champions following their incredible win over Kilkenny in last year’s decider.

However, because of Covid 19 this year, there has been no opportunity to fundraise and with little or no income coming in throughout the year, It was deemed necessary to fundraise through other channels.

One such fundraiser that is ongoing is the #Challenge4Galway where clubs and individuals not linked to any camogie club, were challenged to put themselves outside their comfort zone and complete a challenge in 40 days all in aid of Galway Camogie.

Not only would they be helping Galway Camogie, but a fifth of the funds raised will also be going to Galway Hospice.

Secretary of the Galway Camogie County Board Ann Kearney said “There is much talk about funding being made available by government for Gaelic Games but Ladies Sport has been getting only a fraction of that. (Last year of the €3.7m granted by Government to Gaelic games, €3 million went to the male dominated sports, and a meagre €700,000 to the female teams).

“Because of Covid 19 there has been little opportunity of fundraising this year, but at the moment Galway Camogie are undertaking this challenge and we are also giving 20% to Galway Hospice.

“All donations can be a huge assistance in helping Galway’s bid to put Back to Back All Ireland Camogie titles together.”

While taking up the challenge may not be possible with the final over a week away, people can still donate and help the Senior Team’s final preparation for the All-Ireland Final by going to https://www.idonate.ie/Challenge4Galway and giving what they can as the team looks to bring the O’Duffy Cup back to Galway for the second year in a row.