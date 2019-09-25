Galway Camogie Fixtures Confirmed For Weekend

A busy weekend lies ahead for camogie in the county with games in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa Senior and Duanes Hardware Intermediate championships. In the Senior Championship, it’s round four and on Saturday, St Thomas’ hosts a double header with Mullagh and Ardrahan at 2.30 followed by Athenry and Pearses at 4pm.

On Sunday in the Senior Championship, there are two games in Tynagh and Killimor. In Killimor, Sarsfields face Davitts at 11am and later that day at 5, Craughwell take on Eyrecourt. Meanwhile in Tynagh at 11.30 St Thomas take on Cappataggle and that will be followed by Oranmore/Maree and Killimor at 1pm.

In The Duanes Hardware Intermediate Championship Group A, Shamrocks take on Kinvara/St Colmans On Saturday In Kilnadeema at 5pm while on Sunday, Castlegar take on Mountbellew/Moylough On Sunday In Castlegar at 1pm There is also a Group B play-off with Kiltullagh Killimordaly taking on Carnmore On Sunday in Killimordaly pitch at 12 noon.