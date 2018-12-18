Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Galway Camogie Convention reaction

Written by on 18 December 2018

The Galway County Camogie AGM was held last night in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa. Gerry Hennelly retained his position of County Board Chairman, Claudia Nevin was re-elected Secretary and Bernie Daly is the new Assistant Secretary. Tony O’Donovan is the new Minor Camogie manager and Cathal Murray (pictured) is confirmed as senior manager again for 2019. The following is the full list of officers for 2019…

Chairman – Gerry Hennelly (Ardrahan)
Vice Chairman – John O’Gorman (Cappataggle)
Secretary – Claudia Nevin (Mullagh)
Assistant Secretary – Anne Kearney (Turloughmore)
Treasurer – Dessie O’Brien (Mullagh)
Assistant Treasurer – Bernie Daly (Mullagh)
PRO – James Lundon (Athenry)

After the meeting Darren Kelly spoke to Chairman Gerry Hennelly…

Darren also spoke to Senior team manager Cathal Murray…

.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway GAA Convention – as it happened

18 December 2018

0 0

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday December 18th 2018

18 December 2018

0 0

Connemara GC Presentations

17 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Galway hotels bracing for Brexit

Thumbnail
Previous post

GMIT LECTURER REPRESENTS IRELAND AT 2018 WORLD POWERLIFING CHAMPIONSHIPS TAKING HOME FOUR TROPHIES

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend