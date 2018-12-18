Galway Camogie Convention reaction

The Galway County Camogie AGM was held last night in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa. Gerry Hennelly retained his position of County Board Chairman, Claudia Nevin was re-elected Secretary and Bernie Daly is the new Assistant Secretary. Tony O’Donovan is the new Minor Camogie manager and Cathal Murray (pictured) is confirmed as senior manager again for 2019. The following is the full list of officers for 2019…

Chairman – Gerry Hennelly (Ardrahan)

Vice Chairman – John O’Gorman (Cappataggle)

Secretary – Claudia Nevin (Mullagh)

Assistant Secretary – Anne Kearney (Turloughmore)

Treasurer – Dessie O’Brien (Mullagh)

Assistant Treasurer – Bernie Daly (Mullagh)

PRO – James Lundon (Athenry)

After the meeting Darren Kelly spoke to Chairman Gerry Hennelly…

Darren also spoke to Senior team manager Cathal Murray…

