Galway Camogie Club Stars to receive awards on April 30th

The Galway Camogie Club Stars will receive their awards at a special function to be held in the Shearwater Hotel Ballinasloe on Saturday the 30th of April.

The Senior and Intermediate stars had been named at the end of last year but the Junior stars were not known until this afternoon.

The Senior Club Stars are:

1. Laura Glynn – Sarsfields

2. Deirdre Kelly – Mullagh

3. Sarah Dervan – Mullagh

4. Reitseal Kelly – Sarsfields

5. Siobhan Gardiner – Ardrahan

6. Maria Cooney – Sarsfields

7. Roisin Black – Oranmore/Maree

8. Niamh Hanniffy – Oranmore/Maree

9. Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields

10. Aoife Donohue – Mullagh

11. Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields

12. Rebecca Hennelly – Ardrahan

13. Rachel Monaghan – Mullagh

14. Siobhan McGrath – Sarsfields

15. Ailish O’Reilly – Oranmore/Maree

The Intermediate Club Stars are:

1. Vicky Flanagan – Salthill/Knocknacarra

2. Irene Leech – Kinvara

3. Elaine Burke – Kinvara

4. Marisa Howley – Mountbellew/Mountbellew

5. Aisling Griffin – Salthill/Knocknacarra

6. Caoimhe Mahon – Kinvara

7. Aoibhe Joyce – Salthill

8. Ally Hasnan – Shamrocks

9. Ciara Helebert – Kinvara

10. Colleen Callanan – Kinvara

11. Laura Kelly – Salthill/Knocknacarra

12. Katie Mannion – Mountbellew/Moylough

13. Tara Lawless – Shamrocks

14. Rachel Burke – Kinvara

15. Emma Reaney – Ahascragh/Caltra

The Junior Club Stars are:

1. Ciara O’Sullivan – Liam Mellows

2. Kacey Coleman – Craughwell

3. Ria McPhilbin – Liam Mellows

4. Chloe Allen – Craughwell

5. Amy Kelly – Sarsfields

6. Mairead Dillon – Kilconieron

7. Grace Murphy – Abbeyknockmoy

8. Tara Maher – Abbeyknockmoy

9. Sinead Coleman – Abbeyknockmoy

10. Cliona Cahalan – Sarsfields

11. Roisin Hughes – Liam Mellows

12. Niamh Spellman – Kilconieron

13. Siofra Kelly – Turloughmore

14. Megan Gannon – Abbeyknockmoy

15. Ciara Griffin – Sarsfields