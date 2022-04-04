Galway Camogie Club Stars to receive awards on April 30th

The Galway Camogie Club Stars will receive their awards at a special function to be held in the Shearwater Hotel Ballinasloe on Saturday the 30th of April.
The Senior and Intermediate stars had been named at the end of last year but the Junior stars were not known until this afternoon.
The Senior Club Stars are:
1. Laura Glynn – Sarsfields
2. Deirdre Kelly – Mullagh
3. Sarah Dervan – Mullagh
4. Reitseal Kelly – Sarsfields
5. Siobhan Gardiner – Ardrahan
6. Maria Cooney – Sarsfields
7. Roisin Black – Oranmore/Maree
8. Niamh Hanniffy – Oranmore/Maree
9. Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields
10. Aoife Donohue – Mullagh
11. Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields
12. Rebecca Hennelly – Ardrahan
13. Rachel Monaghan – Mullagh
14. Siobhan McGrath – Sarsfields
15. Ailish O’Reilly – Oranmore/Maree
The Intermediate Club Stars are:
1. Vicky Flanagan – Salthill/Knocknacarra
2. Irene Leech – Kinvara
3. Elaine Burke – Kinvara
4. Marisa Howley – Mountbellew/Mountbellew
5. Aisling Griffin – Salthill/Knocknacarra
6. Caoimhe Mahon – Kinvara
7. Aoibhe Joyce – Salthill
8. Ally Hasnan – Shamrocks
9. Ciara Helebert – Kinvara
10. Colleen Callanan – Kinvara
11. Laura Kelly – Salthill/Knocknacarra
12. Katie Mannion – Mountbellew/Moylough
13. Tara Lawless – Shamrocks
14. Rachel Burke – Kinvara
15. Emma Reaney – Ahascragh/Caltra
The Junior Club Stars are:
1. Ciara O’Sullivan – Liam Mellows
2. Kacey Coleman – Craughwell
3. Ria McPhilbin – Liam Mellows
4. Chloe Allen – Craughwell
5. Amy Kelly – Sarsfields
6. Mairead Dillon – Kilconieron
7. Grace Murphy – Abbeyknockmoy
8. Tara Maher – Abbeyknockmoy
9. Sinead Coleman – Abbeyknockmoy
10. Cliona Cahalan – Sarsfields
11. Roisin Hughes – Liam Mellows
12. Niamh Spellman – Kilconieron
13. Siofra Kelly – Turloughmore
14. Megan Gannon – Abbeyknockmoy
15. Ciara Griffin – Sarsfields