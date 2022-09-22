Galway Camogie Club Championships reaches crucial stage this weekend

Details of the final round of games in the Windows and Rooflights ltd Senior and Duanes Hardware Intermediate Camogie Championships have been released this morning.

The games will be played on Saturday and Sunday starting with in Senior A, Craughwell and Ardrahan in Clarinbridge at 2.30 and Athenry and Mullagh in Duggan Park at 5pm. In Senior B on Saturday, St Thomas face Carnmore in Clarinbridge at 5pm and Clarinbridge take on Davitts at 5pm in Gort. There are two Senior matches on Sunday. Kinvara and Eyrecourt meet in Loughrea at 2.30 in Senior B while a half an hour later Sarsfields face Oranmore-Maree in Gort at 3pm.

Meanwhile in the Intermediate championship, there is one game on Saturday in Group 2 with Castlegar at home to Ahascragh/Caltra at 5pm. The remaining games are on Sunday. Mountbellew/Moylough face Cappataggle in Group One in Mountbellew at 12.30, Shamrocks host Killimordaly in Loughrea at 5pm and Salthill/Knocknacarra takes on Killimor at 5.30 at the Prairie. The last of the Group two games sees Abbeyknockmoy at home to Pearses at 5pm.

The Junior A Semi-Finals are now known following the group stages and they also meet this weekend as a double header in Kilbeacanty.

St Colmans take on Kilconieron at 12 noon followed by Liam Mellows and Kiltormer at 1.45pm.