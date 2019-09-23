Galway Camogie Championship Update

The third round of the Galway Camogie Senior Championship took place over the weekend (20-22 September 2019) with the following results:

Senior A

Mullagh 0-13 1-6 St. Thomas

Sarsfields 1-10 1-8 Ardrahan

Davitts 2-9 0-6 Cappataggle

Both Sarsfields and Mullagh have two wins and a draw (they ended level in Round 1). Ardrahan have two wins. St. Thomas and Davitts have one win each. Cappataggle have yet to pick up any points.

Senior B

Killimor 4-6 0-9 Pearses

Athenry 4-17 2-10 Craughwell

Eyrecourt 0-10 0-10 Oranmore/Maree

Both Eyrecourt and Oranmore/Maree have two wins and a draw (after their draw in this round). Athenry have two wins. Killimor have one win. Pearses and Craughwell have a point each (they finished on 1-11 apiece in Round 2).

The third round of the Galway Camogie Intermediate championships also took place over the weekend (20-22 September 2019) with the following results:

Kinvara 1-10 2-6 Castlegar

Carnmore 3-12 1-8 Ahascragh/Caltra

Mountbellew/Moylough 4-15 2-11 Clarinbridge

Kiltullagh/Killimordaly w/o Scr Kiltormer

Shamrocks Bye

Kinvara lead the 9 team group with three wins from three. Carnmore, Ahascragh/Caltra and Killimordaly all have two wins. Castlegar, Shamrocks, Mountbellew/Moylough have one win each, while both Clarinbridge and Kiltormer have yet to get off the mark.