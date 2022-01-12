Galway Camogie and Supermac’s end longstanding sponsorship agreement

Galway Camogie and Supermacs have released a statement this afternoon saying that they have ended their partnership of the last twenty years.

Supermacs MD, Pat McDonagh paid tribute to Galway Camogie and spoke of their delight to be associated with various inter county teams over the past twenty years.

Galway Camogie chairman Brian Griffin thanked Pat and Una and the team at Supermacs for their support and wished them every success in the future.

The statement in full…

Galway Camogie and Supermac’s have announced that they have recently ended their partnership of over 20 years.

Supermac’s MD, Pat McDonagh, said: “Both myself and Una have been delighted to have been associated with various Galway Camogie teams for over 20 years. We have seen some outstanding performances with the All Ireland Final wins of 2013, 2019 and 2021 being the highlights. We would like to thank all the players, managers, coaches and their families for their continued support over the years. While there have been some tough days along the way, each and every team, from underage to senior, that put on a jersey deserves respect and credit for their commitment. This current Galway Camogie team, led by Cathal Murray, has proved to be the most successful of all. Their dedication has brought this about and we wish them and their management team continued success over the coming seasons.”

Commenting on the announcement County Board Chairman Brian Griffin stated “Galway Camogie will be forever grateful to Pat and Una and their team in Supermac’s for their support over a consistent period of time and we like to believe that our success over that period has proven to make the agreement mutually beneficial. However, all these things come to an end and Galway Camogie hope to make an announcement shortly in relation to future plans. We wish Pat and Una every success in the future and note their ongoing commitment to female sport with their recent announcement of sponsorship of Galway Women’s Football Club”