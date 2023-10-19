Galway boxers going for Senior Championship titles this weekend

Share story:

There will be a strong Galway presence at the IABA National Senior Boxing Championships this weekend. The semi-finals are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday), with the finals on Saturday.

SEMI-FINALS (Friday 20th)

63.5kg Darren O’Connor, Olympic BC vs Kuba Pielesz, Midleton

71kg Ben McHugh, Monivea BC vs Darran Shanahan, Muskerry

80kg Vitali Ustymov, Celtic Eagles vs Conor McKernan, Castleblayney

92kg Patrick Ward, St. Munchins* vs Eamon Tighe, Ballinacarrow

(Patrick is boxing out of St Munchins, Limerick)

FINALS (Saturday 21st)

60kg Keelyn Mangan, Celtic Eagles vs Josefine Betist, St. Brigids