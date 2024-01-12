Galway boxers eyeing up Olympic qualification for Paris

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has named a 22-strong Paris 2024 Olympic Training Squad. This High-Performance squad includes 5 Paris-qualified athletes – reigning lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, now double Olympians, Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, Jack Marley and Dean Clancy. Also in the squad are World, European and Commonwealth champions and medalists, and both Adam Hession from Monivea Boxing Club and Tuam’s Martin McDonagh who boxes out of Crumlin in Dublin.

High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This is an incredibly talented squad, and it’s an achievement to be named within it – boxers, their club coaches and families can rightfully be proud.”

IABA is preparing to vie for the qualification in the remaining 8 available Olympic weights at Olympic World Qualifiers in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from February 29th to March 12th and in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 23rd to June 3rd.

Zauri Antia, added “To have five boxers qualified for the Paris Olympics at the European Games is a testament to their commitment, and to the quality of their training and preparation. Our goal now is to get more boxers on the plane to Paris, and to once again highlight boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.”