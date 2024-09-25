Galway Boxers excel on World Stage

Two Galway boxers are currently in the middle of an unbeaten run that could see them fighting for titles very soon.

Both have already produced big wins and on separate occasions filled Leisureland for homecoming fights.

Thomas O’Toole signed a multi fight deal with Boston based promoters the Nolan Brothers late on Tuesday night that will give the unbeaten Connemara man a chance to expand on his 11-0 record.

Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy is also a boxer on the up in a big way. Having signed with GBM promotions earlier in the year, Molloy is unbeaten with a 9-0 record and has already featured on some top quality cards.

Thomás O’ Toole:

Record: 11-0

2021-09-25 in Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham versus Francisco Ariri Neto. Won by KO.

2021-11-19 in SNHU Arena, Manchester versus Mark Malone. Won by KO.

2022-02-12 in Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham versus Larry Pryor. Won by UD.

2022-05-14 in Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham versus Tahlik Taylor. Won by TKO.

2022-11-12 in Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester versus Joe Jones. Won by UD.

2023-03-17 in Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester versus Leonardo Ladeira. Won by TKO.

2023-06-24 in Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester versus Miguel Angel Cobas. Won by KO.

2023-08-11 in Memorial Stadium, Quincy versus Scott Lampert. Won by RTD.

2024-03-11 in Salthill Leisureland Complex, Galway versus Hussein Itaba. Won by PTS.

2024-03-16 in Youth Arena, Quincy versus Russ Kimber. Won by TKO.

2024-08-23 in Royale Nightclub, Boston versus Javier Francisco Maciel. Won by UD.

Kieran Molloy:

Record: 9-0

2022-02-26 in The SSE Hydro, Glasgow versus Damian Esquisabel. Won by TKO.

2022-08-06 in the SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast versus Evgenii Vazem. Won by TKO.

2022-10-22 in Fabriksporthalle, Frankfurt versus Sandro Jajanidze. Won by UD.

2022-12-10 in the SSE Arena (Odyssey Arena), Belfast versus Alexander Zeledon. Won by RTD.

2023-04-21 in Salthill Leisureland Complex, Galway versus Fernando Mosquera. Won by PTS.

2023-08-04 in Falls Park, Belfast versus Sam o’ Maison. Won by TKO.

2023-10-28 in Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester versus Daniel Sostre. Won by RTD.

2024-04-20 in Magna Centre, Rotherham versus Sergio Garcia Herrera. Won by PTS.

2024-06-29 in Skydome, Coventry versus Matthew King. Won by PTS.

*Information from BoxRec