Current track
Title
Artist

Galway Boxers Aim For National U22 Titles This Evening

Written by on 25 January 2019

The National U22 Mens and Womens Championship Finals takes place at the National stadium in Dublin tonight with three Galway Boxers all looking to add U22 Titles to the National Senior Titles they won before Christmas. Monivea’s Adam Hession faces Mark Corcoran from Corinthians in the 52 Kg Final followed by Gabriel Dossen in the 75Kg Final where he faces John Joe Nevin from Crumlin. The final fight of the night is the 91+ Kg Final between Gytis Lisinskas from Celtic Eagles and Luke Hall from Crumlin.

 

Gabriel Dossen, Adam Hession and Gytis Lisinskas who all fight for Irish U22 Titles this evening at the National Stadium.

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

24 January 2019

0 0

Cup Fever Takes Over For Maree and Moycullen This Weekend

24 January 2019

0 0

Galway Senior Camogie Team Open League Campaign On Saturday

24 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Leading Galway arts figure calls for more investment in the sector

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway TD calls on government to examine mobile blackspots in the county

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend