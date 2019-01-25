Galway Boxers Aim For National U22 Titles This Evening

The National U22 Mens and Womens Championship Finals takes place at the National stadium in Dublin tonight with three Galway Boxers all looking to add U22 Titles to the National Senior Titles they won before Christmas. Monivea’s Adam Hession faces Mark Corcoran from Corinthians in the 52 Kg Final followed by Gabriel Dossen in the 75Kg Final where he faces John Joe Nevin from Crumlin. The final fight of the night is the 91+ Kg Final between Gytis Lisinskas from Celtic Eagles and Luke Hall from Crumlin.

