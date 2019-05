Galway Boxing Club’s Edward McDonagh returned from Washington with the NABH Belfast Beltway Boxing Classic Heavyweight Title following his win over Francis Poulos of Diamonds BC in the classic held in the Washington Marriot.

McDonagh, who has five national titles already, will be going for the National Under 18 title in July and he joined John in Studio to talk about his title win. John also spoke to Edward’s coach Ed about the club and their plans for the summer.

Edward McDonagh pictured with John in studio with the Boston Beltway Belt won last week in Washington.