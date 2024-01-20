Galway Bay FM

20 January 2024

Galway Books Place In Walsh Cup Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers booked their place in the Walsh Cup Final after beating Dublin by 1-24 to 0-17 at Parnell Park.

Henry Shefflin’s side will face Wexford in the final next week after Wexford beat Kilkenny by 0-18 to 2-11.

Here is the commentary of the game from Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Shane Stapleton.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report

Sean, Niall and Cyril picked through Galway’s win and look ahead to the final.

Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin

Niall also spoke to Dublin Manager Micheál Donoghue

